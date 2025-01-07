Travelling to Australia still haunts ’traumatised’ Novak Djokovic; Serbian reveals airport fear ahead of AO 2025

Chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2025, Novak Djokovic stated he still feels 'traumatised' when the Serbian travels to the country after his deportation three years back due to COVID-19. The world no.7 was sent back home from Melbourne airport in 2022 after he was found not vaccinated against COVID-19.

With strict coronavirus rules back then in the country, Djokovic, landed in Melbourne and was straightaway detained at the airport. His visa was cancelled and the tennis great was sent to an immigration hotel.

Advertisement

Although a judge reinstated his visa and ordered Djokovic's release, the then-Australian immigration minister cancelled his visa again based on 'public interest'.

He was deported soon after and faced a possible three-year ban from the country as someone whose visa was revoked. However, with a change in government, its pandemic border rules changed and a new immigration minister granted Djokovic a visa in 2023 - when he went on to claim the trophy.

“The last couple of times that I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration, I had a bit of trauma from three years ago," Djokovic was quoted as saying to Herald Sun newspaper.

Advertisement

“And some traces still stay there when I'm passing passport control, just checking out if someone from immigration zone is approaching. The person checking my passport — are they going to take me, detain me again or let me go? I must admit I have that feeling,” added Djokovic, who won 10 of his 24 Grand Slams at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic gears up for 25th Grand Slam title With barely five days to go for the Australian Open 2025 to begin, Djokovic has started training at the Melbourne Park along with new coach and former rival Andy Murray.

Advertisement

Also Read | Novak Djokovic welcomes Andy Murray to coaching team ahead of Australian Open

The 37-year-old was spotted practicing at the Rod Laver arena on Tuesday afternoon under the watchful eyes of Murray. Djokovic had a disastrous start to 2025 with a shocking loss against American Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International.