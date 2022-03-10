Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami

The year 2022 began on a tough note for Novak Djokovic who was recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, as he has played in only one tournament so far in 2022. Novak Djokovic’s name was put in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open in California on Tuesday, even though his status was up in the air because the U.S. has been requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country.