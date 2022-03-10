Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The year 2022 began on a tough note for Novak Djokovic who was recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, as he has played in only one tournament so far in 2022
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has withdrawn his name from the two tournaments due to his vaccination status on Covid-19. Djokovic is a 34-year-old from Serbia who said in April 2020, that he was opposed to needing to be vaccinated to travel.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S."
Novak Djokovic tweeted, "While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments."
Novak Djokovic's name was put in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open in California on Tuesday, even though his status was up in the air because the U.S. has been requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country.
Indian Wells is underway this week; the Miami Open starts on March 21.
Earlier, Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia after a long battle in the court and was not allowed to defend his title at Melbourne Park and Rafael Nadal wound up winning the Australian Open for his 21st major trophy.
