US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic does ‘Soda Pop Dance’ from K-pop Demon Hunters on court, celebrates daughter’s birthday

Twenty-four-time grand slam winner, Novak Djokovic, on Tuesday performed the ‘Soda Pop Dance’ from K-pop Demon Hunters on Arthur Ashe Stadium, following his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz at the ongoing US Open 2025.

He showed the dance moves to celebrate his daughter Tara’s birthday, as she turned eight on Tuesday.

Speaking at the post-match on-court interview, Djokovic said that his daughter will rate the dance move.

"It's my daughter's birthday, so this is a big present for her. Actually, the dance in the end, she's going to rate me tomorrow, how was the dance, because she told me how to dance. It's KPop Demon Hunters and 'Soda Pop' is the name of the song," Djokovic said.

Djokovic added, "Obviously, it's a big thing globally for teenagers and for kids, but I didn't know about it before my daughter told me a few months ago about it. So we're at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them, so hopefully I'll make her smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning."

Novak Djokovic scripts history Though he has not won a Grand Slam title since the 2023 US Open, Djokovic reached the quarter-finals of all four majors this year. He retired against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open semi-final and lost to Jannik Sinner in the semis of the French Open and Wimbledon.

However, by reaching quarter-finals of all four majors this year, he has become the oldest player to do so. As per stats, no other player has achieved the feat after turning 34, while Djokovic has done it thrice.

In addition, Djokovic also broke Roger Federer's world record by becoming the first player to reach the quarter-final of all four majors in a year on nine occasions in the Open Era, reported Times Now. Earlier, Federer had achieved the feat eight times in his legendary career.

Djokovic also became the oldest male player to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open since 1973, and he is the fifth-oldest to achieve the feat. He even broke Federer's record (38 years, 14 days in 2019) for being the oldest quarter-finalist in the 21st century.