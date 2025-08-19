US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner withdraws from mixed doubles competition, says ‘I didn’t feel great’

US Open 2025: World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the mixed doubles event at the US Open 2025, where he had been due to partner Czech player Katerina Siniakova. The decision comes just a day after illness forced Sinner to retire from the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, five games into the opening set.

Advertisement

Sinner and Siniakova will be replaced by Americans Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

What happened in Cincinnati? The reigning Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open champion appeared visibly unwell in sweltering conditions on Monday, trailing 5–0 in the first set before conceding the match. His retirement handed Alcaraz another significant victory in what has already been a standout season for the Spaniard.

What did Sinner say about his withdrawal? In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Sinner apologised to fans, saying:

“Yesterday I didn’t feel great and I’m really sorry to disappoint you. Thank you so much to everyone supporting me on-site and from home, your support means the world.”

Advertisement

He also congratulated Alcaraz on his form this season and confirmed that he would take “a couple of days” to rest before resuming training.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner beats Felix Auger-Aliassime at Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Who replaces Sinner and Siniakova in the draw? The reimagined two-day mixed doubles competition, featuring 16 pairs, began on Tuesday without the Sinner-Siniakova team.

Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison were drafted in as replacements and will face Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev in the first round.

Collins and Harrison received entry because they had the highest singles and doubles rankings combined among the teams on the alternate list. Collins is ranked 59th in singles, and Harrison is ranked 17th in doubles.

They were set to play Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev in a first-round match later Tuesday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper pull out of Toronto tournament

What next for Jannik Sinner? The US Tennis Association announced the withdrawal and replacement less than an hour before the first contests were scheduled to be played in the new mixed doubles event. Jannik Sinner remains scheduled to defend his singles title when the main draw at the US Open begins on Sunday.