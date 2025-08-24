US Open 2025 Day 1 full schedule: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka in action live in India

After three highly-entertaining Grand Slams, the US Open 2025 kicks off on Sunday with top Stars like Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka headlining the opening day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. For Indian fans, they can yune in late Sunday evening for all the action which will run through the night.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old Djokovic, who is yet to win a Grand Slam in 2025, will be aiming for his 25, when the Serbian takes on American teenager Learner Tien under the lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, things won't be easy for Djokovic as Tien is coming after taking down four top-10 players in the year. Djokovic's last US Open title came in 2023.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper pull out of Toronto tournament

Among other men's clashes, former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will start his campaign against Benjamin Bonzi in one of the highly-anticipated encounters. Medvedev has not been able to beat Bonzi in his last two encounters, including at Wimbledon.

As far as the women are concerned, defending singles champion Aryna Sabalenka open her campaign against Swiss challenger Rebeka Masarova. 2025 hasn't gone well for Sabalenka like she would have hoped for, including two final defeats at Australian Open and French Open. Sabalenka is also aiming to become the first woman to defend the US Open title in over a decade.

Advertisement

Runners-up last year, Jessica Pegula will be aiming for her first Grand Slam in front of her home crowd as she faces Mayar Sherif of Egypt in her opening round. Britain's Emma Raducanu will take on Japanese Ena Shibahara.

Also Read | Emma Raducanu has struggled at the US Open since she won it. She now looks primed to end the drought

US Open 2025 Day 1 full schedule Ben Shelton (USA) vs Ignacio Buse (Peru) - 9:30 PM (August 24)

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) vs Rebeka Masarova (Switzerland) - 11:30 PM (August 24)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) vs Learner Tien (USA) - 4:30 AM (August 25)

Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Mayar Sherif (Egypt) - TBA (August 25)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) vs Ena Shibahara (Japan) - 8:30 PM (August 24)

Emilio Nava (USA) vs 4-Taylor Fritz (USA) - 10:00 PM (August 24)

Destanee Aiava (Australia) vs 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) - 12:30 AM (August 25)

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) vs Benjamin Bonzi (France) - 2:30 AM (August 25) How to watch US Open tennis live in India? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of US Open 2025 in India. All the matches at US Open 2025 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of US Open 2025 will be available on JioHotstar app and website.