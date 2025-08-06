US Open 2025: Player lists, draws, when and where to watch tennis Grand Slam in India? All you need to know

After the Wimbledon ended last month, the focus now shifts to the US Open - the final Grand Slam of the year, which starts on August 26 at the Flushing Meadows. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will lead the men's and women's fields, followed by 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff and 2022 US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz.

With Sinner and Alcaraz sharing the other three Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon - all eyes will be on the duo as many expect them to dominate once again like they have done in 2025. The women's field looks incredible too with No. 3 Iga Swiatek entering the tournament with six major titles to her name.

Among the list of players finalised so far, the United States lead with 30 representatives (16 women and 14 men) earning direct entry Us Open 2025. Nine players will enter US Open 2025 main draw using special or protected rankings. They will be joined by 16 wild card entries (8 each in men's and women's singles) and 32 qualifiers (16 men and 16 women).

The US Open Qualifying Tournament will played from August 18 and will go on till August 21. Interestingly, the mixed doubles championship at US Open 2025 will played on August 19 and 20, unlike during the main tournament. The decision to hold the mixed doubles during the qualifying was taken to draw more top names in the competition.

The entry list for the US Open 2025 is live now with the singles main draws to be announced on August 26.

US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles pairings The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, will feature 16 star-studded pairs all vying for US$ 1 million in prize money. Alcaraz will be pairing up with Emma Raducanu, while Sinner has entered with Emma Navarro. Swiatek will double up with Casper Ruud, while Novak Djokovic will come together with fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic and Venus Williams will compete with Reilly Opelka. On top of that, Ben Shelton will pair with world doubles No. 1 Taylor Townsend and the defending US Open Mixed Doubles Champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will compete to defend their title.

Live Streaming of US Open 2025 in India JioStar has acquired the exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the US Open 2025 for the next five years till 2030. This landmark partnership will see every match from the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center broadcasted on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.