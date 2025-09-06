US Open 2025, semifinals: Jannik Sinner sparks concern after physio break; fans react, injury scare or tactical pause?

Jannik Sinner required physio treatment after the second set of his US Open 2025 semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday, sparking concern among fans.

“Hopefully not anything too serious,” fans said, while some viewers felt that he just took a break just because he was being outplayed by his opponent.

Currently, both have won one set each and on the third the world number 1 has taken a lead. Both players have delivered outstanding performances to reach this stage of the tournament.

Jannik Sinner’s dominant form Jannik Sinner’s 2025 season has been spectacular, securing two Grand Slam titles and assembling a 26-match winning streak on hard courts, including an unbeaten run in the majors. His quarterfinal performance, where he crushed Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, demonstrated an aggressive game.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s resilience Felix Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked No. 25, is enjoying a career resurgence. This is his second career Grand Slam semifinal appearance, having reached the semis previously at the 2021 US Open. He has showcased significant grit navigating past multiple top-15 players this year, including Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev. Known for his power and athleticism, Auger-Aliassime poses a dangerous challenge.

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach US Open final Second seed Carlos Alcaraz took down 24-times major winner Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-6(4) 6-2 with clinical precision to reach the U.S. Open final on Friday, prevailing in a blockbuster showdown that packed the house at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match was billed as the hottest ticket in New York and lived up to the hype, with a scoreline that belied its intensity, as the 2022 champion Alcaraz soaked in deafening cheers on match point.

"It's something that I'm working on, just the consistency on the matches, on the tournaments, on the year in general," said Alcaraz, who won his fifth major title at Roland Garros this year and finished runner-up at Wimbledon.

"Just not having up-and-downs in the match. Just the level that I start the match, just wanted to keep that level really high during the whole match."