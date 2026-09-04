US Open 2026: Alexander Zverev overcomes Quentin Halys scare in 5-set thriller to reach third round

Alexander "Sascha" Zverev survived another major test at the US Open 2026, defeating Quentin Halys in five sets to move into the third round at Flushing Meadows.

The top seed was pushed hard by the Frenchman but eventually came through 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 in a contest that lasted four hours and 33 minutes. The match finished at around 2:15 am local time at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

It was the second successive marathon for Zverev, who had also needed five sets to beat Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round. He has now spent close to 10 hours on court across his first two matches of the tournament.

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Halys had opportunities to put Zverev under even greater pressure, including taking a 4-1 lead in the third set, but the German fought his way back and eventually edged the tie-break. After Halys forced a deciding set, Zverev regained control and closed out the match to keep his bid for a maiden US Open title alive.

The 29-year-old will next take on 25th seed Alejandro Tabilo Álvarez of Chile for a place in the fourth round.

Alexander Zverev unhappy despite win "The performance was quite s*** to be honest, but I won, that's the most important thing," Zverev said in an on-court interview afterwards.

"Another four-and-a-half hours, 2:15 am, that's what I go to the gym for," he added, before thanking die-hard fans who remained in the stadium for the end of the match.

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"The couple thousand people (who stayed) made up for the 15,000 that left," he said.

Zverev had looked in complete control against Halys early on, seizing the only break of the first set to go 5-4 before holding to claim the opening frame.

The second set appeared to be following a similar pattern when Zverev earned the first break point for a chance to take a 5-4 lead again. This time, though, Halys rallied and recovered to hold, leaving Zverev needing to hold to keep the set alive.

Yet Zverev's composed service game suddenly looked vulnerable, and a double fault gave Halys two set points at 15-40, which the Frenchman pounced on to knot it at one set apiece. Zverev recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the third set to level at 4-4.

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Halys saved three break points to edge into a 5-4 lead, and the rest of the set went on serve until the tiebreak, where Zverev was soon in charge, sprinting into a 5-1 lead before taking the set.

Yet it was a different story when the fourth set ended in a tiebreak, with Halys dominating Zverev to level the match and take it to a decider.

With tension mounting, it was Halys who blinked first in the fifth set, slashing a forehand well wide to set up a crucial break for Zverev.

The German held twice to take a 5-3 lead and then broke a weary Halys to clinch victory.