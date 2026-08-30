US Open 2026 live streaming: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic, Jessica Pegula and more players in action?

The 2026 US Open begins on Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The singles main draw will run till 13 September, with the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the season bringing together the leading players from the ATP and WTA tours.

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Alexander Zverev is the No. 1 seed after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew because of a knee injury. Zverev won the 2026 French Open and was a finalist at Wimbledon.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 2 seed and one of the leading contenders in the men's draw.

The Spaniard won the US Open in 2022 and 2025 and arrives in New York for his first tournament since being sidelined by a wrist injury in April. Alcaraz also won the 2026 Australian Open, which is the only Grand Slam he has played this year so far prior to the US Open.

Four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic is seeded fourth and is pursuing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title.

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The 39-year-old Serbian last won in New York in 2023. Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 champion, is the No. 7 seed, while former champions Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic are also in the bottom half of the draw.

Sabalenka targets a third straight title Aryna Sabalenka is the women's No. 1 seed and two-time defending champion. She won the US Open in 2024 and 2025 and is attempting to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win three consecutive titles in New York.

Elena Rybakina is the No. 2 seed and the 2026 Australian Open champion. Jessica Pegula is seeded third, while 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff is the No. 4 seed. Gauff arrives after winning the Cincinnati title, defeating fellow American Pegula in the final.

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Mirra Andreeva is seeded fifth after winning the 2026 French Open, while Linda Noskova is the No. 6 seed after winning Wimbledon. Karolina Muchova is seeded seventh and Iga Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion, is eighth.

Elina Svitolina is seeded ninth whereas Amanda Anisimova, the 2025 US Open runner-up, is seeded 10th.

How can fans in India watch the 2026 US Open? The US Open 2026 tournament will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website on a subscription basis. The matches will get underway at 8.30 PM IST (11 AM local time in New York).

Key US Open 2026 matches today (30 August) Novak Djokovic vs Mariano Navone

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Daniol Medvedev vs Hugo Gaston

Cameron Norrie vs Luca Van Assche

Jessica Pegula vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Venus Williams vs Sofia Kenin

Elina Svitolina vs Solana Sierra

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.