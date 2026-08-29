US Open 2026 prize money: How much the winners, runners-up in singles, doubles pocket home in year's final Grand Slam?

The US Open 2026 will offer a record $108 million (approximately ₹10,307 crore) prize pool, the largest in Grand Slam history, with the men’s and women’s singles champions each set to earn $5.5 million. The total prize money in the 2026 edition is the $18 million raise from the 2025 edition.

The winners of the men's and women's singles in the 2026 US Open will take home $5,500,000, a $500,000 raise from the previous edition while the runners-up will receive $2,800,000 - $300,000 more from the previous edition. The first-round participants are also guaranteed $140,000.

With more money on the line across the draw, players will be fighting for every point, setting the stage for intense, high-octane clashes from the opening serve. There was no change in the US Open prize money in the doubles - both men's and women's - from the previous edition - $1,000,000.

Meanwhile, the runners-up in men's and women's doubles will get $500,000 each, while the semifinalists will be awarded $250,000. As far as the mixed doubles is concerned, winner will get $1,000,000, the runners-up will again get $500,000, while the semifinalists will get $250,000 each.

US Open 2026 prize money - all you need to know

Categories (in men's & women's singles) Prize Money Winner $5,500,000 Runner-up $2,800,000 Semifinalists $1,450,000 Quarterfinalists $780,000 Round of 16 $480,000 Round of 32 $290,000 Round of 64 $190,000 Round of 128 $140,000 Qualification - Round of 32 $66,000 Qualification - Round of 64 $48,000 Qualification - Round of 128 $32,000 TOTAL $37,840,000 Categories (in men's & women's doubles) Winner $1,000,000 Runner-up $500,000 Semifinalists $250,000 Quarterfinalists $125,000 Third Round $80,000 Second Round $50,000 First Round $35,000 TOTAL $5,060,000 Categories (Mixed Doubles) Winner $1,000,000 Runner-Up $500,000 Semifinalists $250,000 Quarterfinalists $120,000 1st Round $40,000 2nd Qualifier $20,000 1st Qualifier $10,000 Total $2,880,000

Aryna Sabalenka welcomes record prize money Meanwhile, top women's singles tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula praised the US Open's record prize money allocation and the creation of a Grand Slam player advisory council, saying calls for competitors to get a larger share of the revenue were beginning to gain traction.

World no.1 Sabalenka, a vocal supporter of efforts to improve player compensation, said the developments could help ease tensions between players and tournament organisers. "We're super happy ... that we're finally getting to the point where we wanted to be at the very beginning," she said.

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"Hopefully we're not gonna boycott media or tournament or anything in the future. We all going to be happy, and that's all we wanted from the very beginning." Earlier, Sabalenka and men's world no.1 Jannik Sinner were among the top players who limited their pre-tournament media availabilities at the French Open and Wimbledon this year ​to 15 minutes.