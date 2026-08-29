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US Open 2026 prize money: How much the winners, runners-up in singles, doubles pocket home in year's final Grand Slam?

The total prize money at the US Open 2026 got a $18 million hike from the 2025 edition. The main draw of the US Open 2026 starts on August 30 at Flushing Meadows.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Aug 2026, 04:18 PM IST
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Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus practices at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center ahead of US Open 2026.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus practices at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center ahead of US Open 2026. (AFP)
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The US Open 2026 will offer a record $108 million (approximately 10,307 crore) prize pool, the largest in Grand Slam history, with the men’s and women’s singles champions each set to earn $5.5 million. The total prize money in the 2026 edition is the $18 million raise from the 2025 edition.

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The winners of the men's and women's singles in the 2026 US Open will take home $5,500,000, a $500,000 raise from the previous edition while the runners-up will receive $2,800,000 - $300,000 more from the previous edition. The first-round participants are also guaranteed $140,000.

Also Read | Alcaraz, Djokokov & more - 5 reasons why the US Open 2026 is a must watch

With more money on the line across the draw, players will be fighting for every point, setting the stage for intense, high-octane clashes from the opening serve. There was no change in the US Open prize money in the doubles - both men's and women's - from the previous edition - $1,000,000.

Meanwhile, the runners-up in men's and women's doubles will get $500,000 each, while the semifinalists will be awarded $250,000. As far as the mixed doubles is concerned, winner will get $1,000,000, the runners-up will again get $500,000, while the semifinalists will get $250,000 each.

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US Open 2026 prize money - all you need to know

Categories (in men's & women's singles)Prize Money
Winner$5,500,000
Runner-up$2,800,000
Semifinalists$1,450,000 
Quarterfinalists$780,000 
Round of 16$480,000
Round of 32$290,000
Round of 64$190,000
Round of 128$140,000
Qualification - Round of 32  $66,000
Qualification - Round of 64 $48,000
Qualification - Round of 128 $32,000
TOTAL$37,840,000 
Categories (in men's & women's doubles) 
Winner$1,000,000
Runner-up$500,000
Semifinalists$250,000
Quarterfinalists$125,000
Third Round$80,000
Second Round$50,000
First Round$35,000
TOTAL$5,060,000
Categories (Mixed Doubles) 
Winner$1,000,000
Runner-Up$500,000
Semifinalists$250,000
Quarterfinalists$120,000
1st Round$40,000
2nd Qualifier$20,000
1st Qualifier$10,000
Total$2,880,000

Aryna Sabalenka welcomes record prize money

Meanwhile, top women's singles tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula praised the US Open's record prize money allocation and the creation of a Grand Slam player advisory council, saying calls for competitors to get a larger share of the revenue were beginning to gain traction.

World no.1 Sabalenka, a vocal supporter of efforts to improve player compensation, said the developments could help ease tensions between players and tournament organisers. "We're super happy ... that we're finally getting to the point where we wanted to be at the very beginning," she said.

Also Read | How the US Open 2026 courts chaos and welcomes the noise

"Hopefully we're not gonna boycott media or tournament or anything in the future. We all going to be happy, and that's all we wanted from the very beginning." Earlier, Sabalenka and men's world no.1 Jannik Sinner were among the top players who limited their pre-tournament media availabilities at the French Open and Wimbledon this year ​to 15 minutes.

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That was a part of a protest to demand a higher percentage of ​tournament revenue for prize money. The 15-minute limit was intended to symbolise the roughly 15% of tournament ‌revenue that ⁠the tournaments allocated to player prize money.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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