US Open 2026 prize money: How much the winners, runners-up in singles, doubles pocket home in year's final Grand Slam?

The US Open 2026 will offer a record $108 million (approximately ₹10,307 crore) prize pool, the largest in Grand Slam history, with the men’s and women’s singles champions each set to earn $5.5 million. The total prize money in the 2026 edition is the $18 million raise from the 2025 edition.

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The winners of the men's and women's singles in the 2026 US Open will take home $5,500,000, a $500,000 raise from the previous edition while the runners-up will receive $2,800,000 - $300,000 more from the previous edition. The first-round participants are also guaranteed $140,000.

With more money on the line across the draw, players will be fighting for every point, setting the stage for intense, high-octane clashes from the opening serve. There was no change in the US Open prize money in the doubles - both men's and women's - from the previous edition - $1,000,000.

Meanwhile, the runners-up in men's and women's doubles will get $500,000 each, while the semifinalists will be awarded $250,000. As far as the mixed doubles is concerned, winner will get $1,000,000, the runners-up will again get $500,000, while the semifinalists will get $250,000 each.

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US Open 2026 prize money - all you need to know

Categories (in men's & women's singles) Prize Money Winner $5,500,000 Runner-up $2,800,000 Semifinalists $1,450,000 Quarterfinalists $780,000 Round of 16 $480,000 Round of 32 $290,000 Round of 64 $190,000 Round of 128 $140,000 Qualification - Round of 32 $66,000 Qualification - Round of 64 $48,000 Qualification - Round of 128 $32,000 TOTAL $37,840,000 Categories (in men's & women's doubles) Winner $1,000,000 Runner-up $500,000 Semifinalists $250,000 Quarterfinalists $125,000 Third Round $80,000 Second Round $50,000 First Round $35,000 TOTAL $5,060,000 Categories (Mixed Doubles) Winner $1,000,000 Runner-Up $500,000 Semifinalists $250,000 Quarterfinalists $120,000 1st Round $40,000 2nd Qualifier $20,000 1st Qualifier $10,000 Total $2,880,000

Aryna Sabalenka welcomes record prize money Meanwhile, top women's singles tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula praised the US Open's record prize money allocation and the creation of a Grand Slam player advisory council, saying calls for competitors to get a larger share of the revenue were beginning to gain traction.

World no.1 Sabalenka, a vocal supporter of efforts to improve player compensation, said the developments could help ease tensions between players and tournament organisers. "We're super happy ... that we're finally getting to the point where we wanted to be at the very beginning," she said.

Also Read | How the US Open 2026 courts chaos and welcomes the noise

"Hopefully we're not gonna boycott media or tournament or anything in the future. We all going to be happy, and that's all we wanted from the very beginning." Earlier, Sabalenka and men's world no.1 Jannik Sinner were among the top players who limited their pre-tournament media availabilities at the French Open and Wimbledon this year ​to 15 minutes.

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That was a part of a protest to demand a higher percentage of ​tournament revenue for prize money. The 15-minute limit was intended to symbolise the roughly 15% of tournament ‌revenue that ⁠the tournaments allocated to player prize money.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in