US Open introduces new mixed doubles format for 2025 season; how it is different from previous editions?

Based on the new plan, the 2025 US Open mixed doubles matches will be played on August 19 and 20. The main draw of 2025 US Open will start on August 24.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Feb 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Italians Sara Errani (L) and Andrea Vavassori were the winners of 2024 US Open mixed doubles championship. (AP)

In a bid to attract more top singles players in the doubles, the US Open has decided to move its mixed doubles championship a week before the tournament starts with a revamped format in place. To add to that, the organisers have also kept a $1 million prize for the winners. The 2025 US Open is scheduled to start on August 24 and run till September 7.

With 16 teams to compete, the US Open mixed doubles championship will be played over two days in shorter matches. According to the plan, which was announced on Tuesday, the mixed doubles will be played on August 19 and 20 at a time when the men's and women's singles qualifiers will be held.

How 2025 US Open mixed doubles will be different from previous seasons?

In the new format, the early round matches will feature best-of-three sets limited to four games with a deciding point played at deuce. The tiebreakers would be at 4-all - rather than 6-6 in a regular match - and a 10-point match tiebreaker would be played if the teams split sets, rather than a third set.

In the final, the original Grand Slam rules will apply with a best-of-three sets played to six games with no-ad scoring. The tiebreakers at 6-all and a 10-point match tiebreaker.

Birth of new US Open mixed doubles format

The idea of holding the mixed doubles championship in a new format came from the ‘Mixed Madness’ event that was held last year just before the main draw of 2024 US Open. The event drew singles superstars such as Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios and Ben Shelton. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa emerged winners.

In the Mixed Madness event, four teams of two each competed. At the 2025 US Open, 16 teams will compete with a prize money of $1 million with the organisers hoping to attract top names.

Eight teams will earn direct entry by their combined singles rankings, with eight other teams given wild cards into the field.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 04:43 PM IST
