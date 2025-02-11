US Open introduces new mixed doubles format for 2025 season; how it is different from previous editions?

In a bid to attract more top singles players in the doubles, the US Open has decided to move its mixed doubles championship a week before the tournament starts with a revamped format in place. To add to that, the organisers have also kept a $1 million prize for the winners. The 2025 US Open is scheduled to start on August 24 and run till September 7.

With 16 teams to compete, the US Open mixed doubles championship will be played over two days in shorter matches. According to the plan, which was announced on Tuesday, the mixed doubles will be played on August 19 and 20 at a time when the men's and women's singles qualifiers will be held.

How 2025 US Open mixed doubles will be different from previous seasons? In the new format, the early round matches will feature best-of-three sets limited to four games with a deciding point played at deuce. The tiebreakers would be at 4-all - rather than 6-6 in a regular match - and a 10-point match tiebreaker would be played if the teams split sets, rather than a third set.

In the final, the original Grand Slam rules will apply with a best-of-three sets played to six games with no-ad scoring. The tiebreakers at 6-all and a 10-point match tiebreaker.

Birth of new US Open mixed doubles format The idea of holding the mixed doubles championship in a new format came from the ‘Mixed Madness’ event that was held last year just before the main draw of 2024 US Open. The event drew singles superstars such as Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios and Ben Shelton. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa emerged winners.

In the Mixed Madness event, four teams of two each competed. At the 2025 US Open, 16 teams will compete with a prize money of $1 million with the organisers hoping to attract top names.

