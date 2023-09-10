US Open women's tennis: Who is Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old who won the Grand Slam title1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:55 AM IST
American teenager Coco Gauff defied the odds to win the US Open, securing her first Grand Slam title with a thrilling victory over Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff's win marks a remarkable turnaround after her early exit at Wimbledon.
American teenager Coco Gauff has won the US Open on Saturday, clinching her first Grand Slam title with a battling win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Gauff, 19, produced a gutsy performance on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr and 6min.
