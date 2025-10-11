Valentin Vacherot makes history, world no 204 defeats Novak Djokovic at Shanghai Masters semifinal

Valentin Vacherot had the biggest victory of his career after the Monegasque qualifier took down a challenge from record four-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach the Shanghai Masters final on Saturday. The world no.204 prevailed 6-3, 6-4 against an injured Djokovic with the Serbian's on-court struggles with fitness clearly visible.

In the process, Vacherot became the lowest-ranked finalist in the ATP Masters 1000 history since 1990. The 26-year-old took advantage of his opposition's injury and capitalised on Djokovic's physical struggles to ease his way into the summit clash. Notably, Djokovic had twice received treatment from the physio on his lower back in the opening set.

A hobbling Djokovic threw up courtside and received medical treatment multiple times, but still managed to last two sets, although he was far from his best. Vacherot will face either his cousin, the unseeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.