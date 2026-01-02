Subscribe

Venus Williams returns to Australian Open at 45; list of oldest women to compete in a season-opening tennis Grand Slam

Venus Williams will become the oldest woman to compete at the Australian Open when she returns at the Melbourne Park at 45 in the main draw of the competition.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Jan 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Advertisement
USA's Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry at Australian Open 2026.
USA's Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry at Australian Open 2026. (AFP)

Venus Williams will write her name into history books when the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion make her return to the Melbourne Park as the oldest woman to compete in a season-opening major. The 45-year-old older of the Williams sisters, Venus has been given a wildcard entry by the Australian Open organisers.

Venus will feature in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time since 2021. It will be her 22nd appearance at the Australian Open and first at the venue after five years. Venus will surpass Japan’s Kimiko Date, who held the record previously aged 44 at the 2015 Australian Open.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,” Venus said. “I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” she added.

Venus Williams' record at Australian Open

Venus made her Australian Open debut in 1998, defeating her younger sister Serena in the second round. However, she lost to Lindsay Davenport in the last 8 stage. However, Venus is still awaiting her first single title at the season-opening Grand Slam.

Venus' best finish at the Australian Open singles event came in 2003 and 2017, when she lost to Serena in the finals. The USA-born has had success in doubles at the Australian Open, winning in 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2010, all with Serena as her partner.

Advertisement

The last time Venus played at a Grand Slam was in 2025 when she got a wild card at the US Open. She lost to Karolina Muchova in singles, with Riley Opelka in mixed doubles, both in opening rounds. But she managed to reach the quarterfinals in women's doubles with Leylah Fernandez, her first Grand Slam last 8 finish since 2017.

When will Venus Williams start Australian Open prep?

Venus, who got married to Danish-born model and actor Andrea Preti, last month, will start her Australian Open 2026 preparations at the Auckland Classic next week. She will then play in a Hobart event).

Oldest woman at Australian Open (singles main draw)

PlayerAgeYearResult
Venus Williams452026Upcoming
Kimiko Date442015Lost in 1st Round
Martina Navratilova421999Lost in 3rd Round

Oldest woman at Grand Slam (singles main draw)

Advertisement
PlayerAgeTournamentYearResult
Raymonde Veber Jones50US Open1968Lost in 2nd Round
Gussie Moran47US Open1971Lost in 1st Round
Renee Richards47US Open1981Lost in 1st Round
Venus Williams45Australian Open2026Upcoming
Venus Williams45US Open2025Lost in 1st Round
Kimiko Date44Australian Open2015Lost in 1st Round
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsTennis NewsVenus Williams returns to Australian Open at 45; list of oldest women to compete in a season-opening tennis Grand Slam
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts