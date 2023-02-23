Viacom18 Sports to broadcast tennis tournament Bengaluru Open
Defending champion Chun-Hsin Tseng is the top seed in the singles main draw while James Duckworth of Australia, who was ranked as high as 46, is seeded second
New Delhi: Viacom18 Sports , owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, will broadcast the DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2023 with the start of the quarter finals. The ATP challenger event will be on Sports18 and its OTT platform Jio Cinema.
