Viral Video: Hugh Grant found asleep at Wimbledon 2025; memes and jokes galore, ‘When you are old and rich…’

Hugh Grant was seen dozing off during the Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli.

Grant was sitting in the Royal Box beside his wife, Anna Eberstein. Wearing sunglasses, the Notting Hill actor was caught on camera with his head slumped to one side, hands resting in his lap.

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users commenting on how sleepy he looked. Another photo showed the 64-year-old leaning to his right, just behind Queen Camilla and her sister.

However, in another moment, Grant appeared fully awake and chatting with the royals. Other celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Glen Powell and Joe Alwyn also attended the match. Nevertheless, it was Hugh Grant’s nap that caught attention.

As the viral video attracts attention, some of them are geo-restricted:

Social media users did not miss any chance to react to it. Interestingly, many of them found it amusing and not offensive at all.

One user wrote, “As any sane person would do while having to watch tennis.”

“We normally do this during his movies tbh!” wrote one user while another quipped, “Nodding Hill…”

“I wish I looked as stylish,” commented one user. Another posted, “He still looks hot and stylish even when he's asleep.”

“When you are old and rich, you can do whatever u want,” came from another.

Another wrote, “Finally, someone real.”

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic show that modern tennis is based on respect

Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s record On July 9, Novak Djokovic beat 23-year-old Italian Flavio Cobolli in four sets: 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and reached the Wimbledon 2025 semifinals. Despite losing the first set, the 38-year-old made a strong comeback.

This is Djokovic’s 14th Wimbledon semifinal, breaking Roger Federer’s record. Overall, it is his 52nd Grand Slam semifinal.

“Obviously, my body is not the same today like it was before. So, I guess the real impact or effect of what happened, I will feel tomorrow,” the Serbian superstar told the media.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 semifinal. Djokovic defeated Sinner in the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals final. However, Sinner beat him in the round-robin stage of the same tournament.