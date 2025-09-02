Subscribe

Viral video: Jannik Sinner caught off-guard as fan tries to unzip world no.1 Italian's kitbag at US Open 2025 - Watch

The incident unfolded after Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik in his Round of 16 to steer his way into the quarterfinals of the ongoing US Open 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Sep 2025, 11:02 PM IST
Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at US Open 2-25 Round of 16.
Italian Jannik Sinner was caught off-guard at the US Open 2025 on Tuesday after a young fan tried to unzip his kitbag, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident unfolded after Sinner defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Following his 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win, Sinner finished his on-court interview before going towards his fans on the front row beside the court to celebrate the victory. As Sinner gifted his towel to one of his young fans, another tried to unzip his kitbag. However, the security person immediately pushed the hand away as Sinner walked his way back.

Although it was unclear what the fans trying to do, no action was taken against him. However, this is not the first time such bizarre incidents took place at US Open 2025. Earlier, Piotr Szczerek, CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, was in middle of a controversy when he snatched a hat away from a young fan after Kamil Majchrzak defeated Karen Khachanov, the video of which went viral on social media. Szczerek later aplologized.

Meanwhile, the world no.1 didn't had to break a sweat much as Sinner steamrolled past Bublik easily, breaking him eight times during the match. Sinner, who had survived a scare from Denis Shapovalov in his last encounter, looked flawless and is happy to be in the quarterfinals.

“I’m very happy to be again in the quarters. It’s a great result. We try to play as good as we can and then we’ll see what we can achieve this year. But overall I’m very, very happy to be in the quarters," Sinner said.

What's next for Jannik Sinner at US Open?

Next, Sinner is set to face fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament. He is looking for his second US Open championship and fifth at a major.

 
 
