Viral video: Novak Djokovic collapses during Shanghai Masters Round of 16 match; goes on to win

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who is currently competing in the Shanghai Masters, was seen collapsing to the ground during his match against Spain's Jaume Munar in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old was trying to earn a deuce in the second set when he was trailing 5-6 to Munar after winning the first set 6-3. It was during this rally that Djokovic collapsed as soon as Munar got the better of him and won the set 7-5.

Check the video here:

The Serbian had also thrown up once during the match before pushing himself to a trimph and proving once again why he is among the greatest of not just the game, but sports in general.

Despite the injury and exhaustion concerns, the 24-time Grand Slam winner managed to earn his victory with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 3-2.

The victory keeps Djokovic on track as the favourite to take a record-extending fifth title in the Chinese financial hub, with other top seeds already having withdrawn or knocked out.

Djokovic was looking increasingly fatigued during the match, and even remained splayed out on the court, which made his team rush towards him for assistance.

But he picked himself up and dominated his opponent in the third set, even breaking in the first and seventh games.

Top contenders out of competition A number of ATP's top-ranking players were unavaiable for the ongoing Shanghai Masters tournament.

World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz chose to withdraw from the tournament in order to rest. Those ranked second to fourth, namely, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, respectively, have been eliminated, making Djokovic the highest-ranking player currently in competition.

Heat, humidity a concern in Shanghai This year the Shanghai Masters has been beset by injuries, with players having battled temperatures of over 30-degree Celsius and humidity levels peaking at over 80%.

Sinner had to retire on Sunday after being seized with extreme cramps during his match against the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor.