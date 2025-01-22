Tara Djokovic’s adorable reaction was caught on camera after her father’s quarter-final victory at the Australian Open. The camera captured Novak Djokovic’s seven-year-old daughter during the tennis legend’s post-match interview. It was after the 37-year-old defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

For the first time, Novak’s children, Tara and nine-year-old Stefan, accompanied him to a major tournament along with his wife, Jelena. Novak has always wanted to win a Grand Slam in front of his kids. Australian Open 2025 might give him the opportunity to fulfil that dream.

Following his late-night victory, Novak humorously acknowledged his children’s presence in the crowd. The official Instagram channel for Australian Open shared a clip that has gone viral. The video has gained over 6 million views.

Djokovic looked distracted when he was asked a question. He interrupted the presenter.

“Sorry, I heard your question, but I’m surprised my kids are still here. I mean, I love you, thank you for supporting me. But, it’s 1 AM, When are you going to sleep tonight?”

At that moment, cameras captured Tara tapping on her imaginary wrist-watch, indicating the late time. Social media users found it to be an endearing and priceless reaction.

Social media buzz “Tick tock, Novak. Tara Djokovic’s reaction to her Dad’s late-night match is priceless,” Australian Open wrote while sharing the video. Fans flooded the post with comments as they praised Tara’s innocent and charming response to her father’s match. Some hailed Novak’s preference for his family.

“Millions of dollars on the line and yet he’s mesmerised and showing love for his family and their welfare. He’s gained a true fan in me. This was absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Didn't forget his job as a father,” another fan wrote.

“Tara has his humour,” posted another.

Novak Djokovic at 2025 Australian Open Djokovic’s win against Alcaraz marked an important step in his journey to an 11th Australian Open title. However, his path ahead is challenging.