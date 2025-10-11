Watch Viral Video: Moment Valentin Vacherot defeated Novak Djokovic in Shanghai Masters semi-final

24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has been defeated in the semifinal of the ongoing Shanghai Masters by the 204-ranked Monaco player Valentin Vacherot.

The 26-year-old qualifier from Monaco beat Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 to deny him a record-extending fifth title in Shanghai, and himself becoming the lowest-ranking player in history to qualify for the final of a Masters tournament.

Watch the moment Vacherot created history right here:

Djokovic had overcome concerns over his physical condition and the extreme Shanghai heat to set up the clash with the surprise package of this year's tournament.

"I'm concerned too," Djokovic was quoted by AFP as saying when told his fans were worried about his health, adding there were "issues that I'm trying to address day by day".

On his way to the semifinal, Djokovic defeated Zizou Bergs in straight sets (6-3, 7-5).

Vacherot, the lowest-ranked player to make the quarter-finals, on the other hand said that it would be "unreal" to face Djokovic, as per AFP.

"I'm trying to pinch myself, is this real," said Vacherot after the biggest win of his career.

"I know not many of you guys wanted me to win," he told the crowd.

"To have Novak on the other side of the court was first of all an invaluable experience for me.

"I have a hundred feelings right now."

Vacherot also thanked the Monaco tennis authorities, saying as per a media report, "Thank you to the Monaco federation. We are such a small family. We are pushing each other… I just wanna say thank you to everyone who put a little brick into my career, because they taught me how to be down on earth and to fight. This is probably why I’m here today.”

Djokovic himself was impressed by the youngster, and was heard saying to the latter after their match, “You deserve it. You played unbelievable. Keep it going.”

An exchange between the two was captured. Take a look right here:

In response, Valentin said, “Such a pleasure to play at least once against you. Don't retire.”

Can Vacherot face his cousin in the final?

The other Shanghai Masters semifinal is being played between Arthur Rinderknech, who is Vacherot's cousin, and 16th-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

If Rinderknech manages to win the match, the two cousins could face off in the final on Sunday.