This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
What could happen at the Djokovic visa hearing in Australia?
3 min read.04:03 PM ISTAFP
Novak Djokovic is set for his day in court to challenge the shock cancellation of his visa over Covid rules, which threw the world number one's Australian Open plans into disarray. Here is a look at some possible scenarios
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Novak Djokovic is set for his day in court to challenge the shock cancellation of his visa over Covid rules, which threw the world number one's Australian Open plans into disarray.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Novak Djokovic is set for his day in court to challenge the shock cancellation of his visa over Covid rules, which threw the world number one's Australian Open plans into disarray.
But unlike tennis, the online federal court hearing that opens at 10:00 am Monday (2300 GMT Sunday) may not end with a simple win or loss.