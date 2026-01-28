When is Australian Open 2026 Final? Match date, venue, live-streaming details, prize money and more

After weeks of gruelling matches in the Melbourne heat, the first Grand Slam of the year is all set for a blockbuster finish this weekend at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz has already reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, while Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are set to face off in a quarter-final battle that will decide their future in the tournament.

While the finalists are not yet finalised, we already know all the details around the venue, dates, live-streaming options and prize money for the high-octane event.

When is the Australian Open final? The Australian Open men’s final is scheduled to be held on 1 February 2026. The match will be played from 7:30 PM local time, that is 2:00 PM IST.

Notably, this is the 114th edition of the Australian Open and the 58th in the Open Era.

Meanwhile, the women’s singles final will be played a day earlier, on 31 January 2026. The match will once again be played from 7:30 PM local time or 2:00 PM IST.

As always, the Australian Open finals will be hosted at the centre court of Melbourne’s legendary Rod Laver Arena.

Where to watch the Australian Open final in India? If you want to catch the live broadcast of the Australian Open final, you can tune in to Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 on match day.

For live streaming, viewers will need a Sony LIV subscription to watch the match on the Sony LIV app or website.

Australian Open prize money The Australian Open singles winner will receive a prize money of AUD 4,150,000 (around ₹26.64 crore). Meanwhile, the runner-up will take home AUD 2,150,000 (around ₹13.80 crore).

Singles semi-finalists will receive AUD 1,250,000 each (around ₹8.02 crore), while quarter-finalists will earn AUD 750,000 each (around ₹4.81 crore).

You can check out the total prize money for each stage below: