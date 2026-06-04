Who is Diana Shnaider? Russian tennis star beats Aryana Sabalenka at French Open 2026, reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal

Diana Shnaider is one of the most exciting young players in world tennis. The Russian has announced herself on the biggest stage at Roland Garros 2026. She pulled off one of the greatest upsets in French Open history.

Shnaider defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

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The match against Sabalenka was nothing short of extraordinary. Shnaider was down a set and a double break, trailing 3-6, 3-5.

Also Read | French Open: Sabalenka crashes out after stunning collapse against Shnaider

What followed was one of the great individual tennis performances in recent memory. She won 10 consecutive games to sweep the final set 6-0. The victory left the tennis world speechless.

Sabalenka herself was visibly shattered by the defeat. She told reporters she just wanted to quit tennis after the loss. That reaction alone speaks to the scale of Shnaider's achievement.

Rapid Rise in Rankings Shnaider's ranking progression tells the story of a player on a relentless upward trajectory. In 2021, she was ranked as low as 858 in the world.

By the end of 2022, she had climbed to 182. She reached 60 by the close of 2023 and finished 2024 ranked 13th. She ended 2025 at No. 21 in the world.

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This year, she has already reached a career-high ranking of 19. Her current WTA singles ranking stands at 23. Before the Sabalenka match, she had played 31 matches in 2026 so far.

Diana Shnaider in 2026 Diana Shnaider's numbers in 2026 reflect a player growing in confidence and consistency. She has served 35 aces across 31 matches this year.

Her first-serve percentage is 65%, with a first-serve points won rate of 65.3%. The 22-year-old wins 70.8% of her service games, which is an impressive figure at the top level.

Her return statistics show areas of both strength and development. She converts 46.1% of break point opportunities. Her second-serve return points won percentage is 53.7%. She has won 33.6% of return games across 265 return games played in 2026.

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Grand Slam Record Shnaider's Grand Slam record has improved dramatically in recent seasons. Her overall Grand Slam win-loss record stands at 13 wins and 11 losses. Her best Grand Slam result came at the 2024 US Open, where she reached the Round of 16.

At Roland Garros, her previous best was the Round of 64, reached in both 2023 and 2025. Reaching the semifinal in 2026 represents a massive leap forward at the clay court major. This is her first Grand Slam semifinal ever.

Controversy The French Open run has not been without off-court headlines. Ukrainian player Oleksandra Oliynykova publicly criticised Shnaider after their third-round match.

Oliynykova called for sanctions, citing alleged participation in Gazprom-funded exhibitions and controversial social media activity. Shnaider dismissed the claims, saying she was simply there to play tennis and see family.

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Also Read | Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement to Georgios Frangulis | Video

A potential all-Russian final against doubles partner Mirra Andreeva has also captured global attention. If both players win their respective semifinals, it would be a fairytale conclusion to a remarkable tournament.

Social Media Reaction Shnaider’s win has sparked massive social media attention. While sharing images of the match, she wrote on Instagram, “It’s not important how you start. It’s more important how you finish. Eat, sleep and repeat tomorrow. Siiiuuu!”

“What makes this victory special is not only the result, but the courage to step onto the court and compete fearlessly against the very best. Today, you reminded the world that rankings do not win matches—character, discipline, belief, and relentless work do,” wrote a user.

“So proud of you. WoW. Incredible! Enjoy a little bit while resting, and let’s goooooo! You see, Paris is not that bad with you,” commented another user.

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Another user posted, “Down but never out. LFG!”

“What a match! Congrats,” one user simply wrote.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.