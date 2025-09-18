Subscribe

Who is Iga Swiatek’s father? Tennis star reveals Seoul connection after beating Sorana Cirstea at Korea Open 2025

Iga Swiatek advanced to the Korea Open 2025 Quarter-Finals after defeating Sorana Cirstea. She will face the winner of Emma Raducanu vs. Barbora Krejcíkova on September 19.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Sep 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Who is Iga Swiatek’s father? Tennis star reveals Seoul connection after beating Sorana Cirstea at Korea Open 2025 (Photo: Mike Frey-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES/Mike Frey via Reuters Connect)

On September 18, Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on the WTA tour in the Round of 16 at the Korea Open 2025 in Seoul. The tennis star secured a commanding win over Sorana Cirstea.

Playing on a hard court, Swiatek brushed aside the Romanian in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. She needed just one hour and 33 minutes to seal the contest.

Swiatek looked sharp from the start, breaking Cîrstea’s serve early in the first set. The Pole’s precision forced Cîrstea into defensive positions throughout.

By the second set, Swiatek’s dominance only grew. She converted key break points and held her own serve comfortably to close out the match.

This victory extended Swiatek’s flawless head-to-head record against Cîrstea to 5-0. With the win, the World No.2 marches into the quarterfinals at the Korea Open 2025.

Iga Swiatek is the No. 1 seed at the Korea Open 2025. Aryna Sabalenka, the current World No. 1, is not participating. Swiatek's win became more special because of her father’s past history with Seoul.

Who is Iga Swiatek’s father?

After her Round of 16 win, Iga Swiatek shared a personal connection to Seoul. Her father, Tomasz Swiatek, was a rower who represented Poland in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

According to Iga, her father’s Olympic experience was the highlight of his career. She grew up hearing stories about it.

"So, I'm happy to explore this city. He's been talking about being here as a great adventure. I play a different sport. Still, we're at the Olympic venue. I'm surprised by how the whole city is still appreciating the Olympic tradition,” WTA quoted her Swiatek as saying during her on-court interview.

“It's great, because this event is the best the world has in any area. Playing here for sure is an honour. Maybe next year, my dad will come!" she added.

In her career, Swiatek has already won 24 singles titles and more than $42 million in prize money.

Iga Swiatek will play the Quarter-Final at the Korea Open 2025 tomorrow, September 19. She will play against the winner of the match between British tennis player Emma Raducanu and her Czech counterpart, Barbora Krejcíkova. The match starts at 12:50 PM (India time).

 
 
Sports
