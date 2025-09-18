Who is Iga Swiatek’s father? Tennis star reveals Seoul connection after beating Sorana Cirstea at Korea Open 2025

On September 18, Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on the WTA tour in the Round of 16 at the Korea Open 2025 in Seoul. The tennis star secured a commanding win over Sorana Cirstea.

Advertisement

Playing on a hard court, Swiatek brushed aside the Romanian in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. She needed just one hour and 33 minutes to seal the contest.

Swiatek looked sharp from the start, breaking Cîrstea’s serve early in the first set. The Pole’s precision forced Cîrstea into defensive positions throughout.

Also Read | Djokovic vs Alcaraz head-to-head: How did the duo fare ahead of 1st US Open meet

By the second set, Swiatek’s dominance only grew. She converted key break points and held her own serve comfortably to close out the match.

This victory extended Swiatek’s flawless head-to-head record against Cîrstea to 5-0. With the win, the World No.2 marches into the quarterfinals at the Korea Open 2025.

Iga Swiatek is the No. 1 seed at the Korea Open 2025. Aryna Sabalenka, the current World No. 1, is not participating. Swiatek's win became more special because of her father’s past history with Seoul.

Advertisement

Who is Iga Swiatek’s father? After her Round of 16 win, Iga Swiatek shared a personal connection to Seoul. Her father, Tomasz Swiatek, was a rower who represented Poland in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

According to Iga, her father’s Olympic experience was the highlight of his career. She grew up hearing stories about it.

"So, I'm happy to explore this city. He's been talking about being here as a great adventure. I play a different sport. Still, we're at the Olympic venue. I'm surprised by how the whole city is still appreciating the Olympic tradition,” WTA quoted her Swiatek as saying during her on-court interview.

“It's great, because this event is the best the world has in any area. Playing here for sure is an honour. Maybe next year, my dad will come!" she added.

Advertisement

In her career, Swiatek has already won 24 singles titles and more than $42 million in prize money.