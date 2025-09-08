Who is Laura Robson? Ex-junior Wimbledon champ breaks Donald Trump rules at US Open final with ‘boo’ remark on live TV

President Donald Trump's appearance at the US Open 2025 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was marred by chaos, as fans booed the 79-year-old at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, thus overshadowing the event. The fans' displeasure stemmed after his presence caused an unprecedented delay in the pulsating contest.

Trump's unannounced appearance at the US Open 2025 final forced the contest to be delayed approximately by 50 minutes due to security measures in place to accommodate him. As a result, the added security checks left thousands of fans far away from the arena even when the play had already begun at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Amidst all these, former British tennis player Laura Robson might have jumped into hot water after not following a rule sent out to all media outlets regarding coverage of Trump during the high-octane clash. Based on a Dailymail report, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) had sent clear instructions about trump coverage to media attending the final.

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president’s attendance in any capacity,” a portion of the mail read, according to the report. Robson, who was working as a pundit with Sky Sports, went against the USTA's directive and referenced the unfriendly crowd reaction towards Trump.

“They've just shown Trump on the big screen, lots of boos,” she said. The organisers are yet to comment on Robson's act.

Who is Laura Robson? All you need to know Born in 1994, Robson is a former British professional tennis player. She made his debut in the ITP junior circuit in 2007 and won the Junior Wimbledon championships at the age of 14. Robson had also reached the final of girl's singles finals at Australian Open in 2009 and 2010. In ITF Women's Circuit, she won her first tournament in 2008.

In Grand Slams, the highlight of Robson's career came at Wimbledon and US Open, when she reached the fourth rounds in 2013 and 2012 respectively. At Australian Open, she reached the third round in 2013 while Robson couldn't go beyond the first round in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

The high point of Robson's career came at 2012 London Olympics when she partnered Andy Murray to win the mixed doubles gold. However, post that, Robson suffered various injuries throughout 2014 and 2015. Although she returned to competitive tennis in 2016, but couldn't find form and eventually announced her retirement in 2018 at 28.

