Who is Mariano Navone? 25-year-old becomes first to defeat Novak Djokovic in Round 1 of a Grand Slam since 2006

Mariano Navone etched his name into history books after the 25-year-old upset 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the first round of the ongoing US Open 2026 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. It was the first time Djokovic lost a first round match at any Grand Slam in the last 20 years and third overall since making his debut in 2005.

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Ranked 49th in the ATP Rankings, the Argentine Navone's 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory ended Djokovic's latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title. It also ended his run of 78 Grand Slam first-round victories. The last time Djokovic lost a first round match at a Grand Slam was to Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open.

Also Read | WATCH: Djokovic breaks into tears during shocking first round loss at US Open

Djokovic vomited on court and struggled with late-match cramps but appeared to have finally taken control when he broke Navone for a 2-1 lead in the fourth set with a vintage backhand winner down the line. But Navone won the next five games, raising his arms in celebration after fighting off two break points for a 5-2 lead and breaking Djokovic again to force the fifth set.

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Djokovic took a medical timeout before the final set, receiving massage on his spine and another delivery of medication. But Navone jumped to a 3-0 lead in the decisive set and despite the urging of fans there was no road back for the Serb as his opponent dropped just one point on his own serve as he sprinted to the finish line.

All you need to know about Mariano Navone Born in 2001 in Nueve de Julio, Buenos Aires, Navone was born to parents Luis Navone and Analía Vizzón, and has two sisters Lucía and Pilar. He started playing tennis at the age of three, honing his skills at the Escuela de Tenis del Club Atlético Nueve de Julio during his initial days.

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Having made his professional debut in 2021, Navone made a name for himself by making it to the top 125 in the world after winning five ATP Challenger singles titles in 2023. A year later, Navone became the first player in the Grand Slam history to make his debut as a seeded (31st) player in a main draw of a Grand Slam at the 2024 French Open.

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His first win at a Grand Slam came at the 2024 US Open, when Navone beat Daniel Altmaier in four sets. His best run prior to 2026 US Open came at the Roland Garros in 2025, when he defeated Rinky Hijikata and Riley Opelka to cruise to the third round. He crashed out after losing to Lorenzo Musetti

Among his big wins is also a first-round upset victory against 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, whom Navone defeated in four sets at the 2025 Wimbledon, before bowing out to a straight-set defeat to Pedro Martinez.

Novak Djokovic's first round losses at Grand Slam

Year Grand Slam Opponent Score 2005 Australian Open Marat Safin 0-6, 2-6, 1-6 2006 Australian Open Paul Goldstein 2-6, 6-1, 3-6, 2-6 2026 US Open Mariano Navone 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

In the second round, Navone will be up against either Italian Matteo Berrettini or wildcard entrant Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in