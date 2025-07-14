Subscribe

Why Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon 2025 victories were special?

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek became the first Italian and Polish players respectively to win Wimbledon in the tournament's 147-year history.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Jul 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the Wimbledon winner's trophy after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final.
Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the Wimbledon winner's trophy after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final.(AP)

For any tennis player in the world, winning the Wimbledon is one of high points in his or her career. But for Jannik Sinner, the most important thing besides winning the Wimbledon was getting better of Carlos Alcaraz. The day came on Sunday when the 23-year-old came from a set down to beat the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Sinner had lost five matches in a row against Alcaraz with the latest one coming in the final of the French Open earlier this year in a thrilling 5 hours and 29 minutes of play. The Wimbledon triumph was perfect revenge for the Italian.

But what made Sinner's triumph special? Born in San Candido, a village in northern Italy, on the border of Austria, Sinner became the first-ever Italian - male or female - win lift the Wimbledon title. Before Sinner, two Italians came close to winning the title, but fell one match short.

While Matteo Berrettini lost to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final at Wimbledon in 2021, Jasmine Paolini fell short in the women's singles final last year to Barbora Krejcikova.

Why Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon win special?

Like Sinner, Iga Swiatek's triumph in women's singles is also special as the Polish became the first woman from her country to lift the winner's trophy. Swiatek had defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. For the uninitiated, Swiątek father, Tomasz had competed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics in rowing.

Already a winner of four Grand Slams (1 US Open, 4 French Open), Swiatek's beating of Anisimova meant she became the youngest woman since a 20-year-old Serena Williams in 2002 to lift major titles on all three surfaces. She also emerged as the first player since Monica Seles in 1992 to win her first six major finals.

Italian tennis players to win Grand Slams

PlayerGrand SlamsYear
Nicola PietrangeliFrench Open1959
Nicola PietrangeliFrench Open1960
Adriano PanattaFrench Open1976
Francesca SchiavoneFrench Open2010
Flavia PennettaUS Open2015
Jannik SinnerAustralian Open2024
Jannik SinnerUS Open2024
Jannik SinnerAustralian Open2025
Jannik SinnerWimbledon2025

Poland tennis players to win Grand Slams

PlayerGrand SlamsYear
Iga SwiatekFrench Open2020
Iga SwiatekFrench Open2022
Iga SwiatekUS Open2022
Iga SwiatekFrench Open2023
Iga SwiatekFrench Open2024
Iga SwiatekWimbledon2025
 
