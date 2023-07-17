Wimbledon 2023: Why Carlos Alcaraz's win over Novak Djokovic is more than just a simple ‘power shift’ in men's tennis?2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz's win over Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon has sparked discussions about a generational shift in men's tennis. Experts believe this moment is more significant than previous shifts, as Alcaraz defeated Djokovic at his peak.
Carlos Alcaraz ending Novak Djokovic’s dominance at the grass-court with a thrilling five-set win has already initiated talks about generational shift in men’s tennis. As the rule of the game, this was bound to happen at some point but this epic moment of power shift in men’s tennis is much more significant than what fans have witnessed earlier.
