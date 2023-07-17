Carlos Alcaraz ending Novak Djokovic’s dominance at the grass-court with a thrilling five-set win has already initiated talks about generational shift in men’s tennis. As the rule of the game, this was bound to happen at some point but this epic moment of power shift in men’s tennis is much more significant than what fans have witnessed earlier.

Why is this Wimbledon win significant?

Some of the most talked about generational shifts in men’s tennis include Bjorn Borg to John McEnroe, then again to John McEnroe to Boris Becker. Roger Federer defeating Pete Sampras in fourth-round match in 2001 was another defining moment of generational shift that Wimbledon had witnessed. But, Alcaraz's moment was bigger than those.

The ‘big three’ of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic dominated the courts for over two decades, having shared a total of 65 Grand Slam titles. Hence, a change of guard was due for a long time.

Earlier also, the trio had called out many challengers but later crushed them down. But what Wimbledon 2023 witnessed on Sunday night seemed like a ‘real deal’

"Carlos has come at a perfect time," Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander told Reuters. "He's so infectious, he's the perfect person at the perfect time. But he can't keep losing to Djokovic in Grand Slams."

Why Alcaraz's win over Djokovic is bigger than Federer beating Sampras?

Some expert cites that Federer had it easy against Sampras in 2001 as he was well past his prime then. But, Djokovic is still at his peak and flying high.

Many assumed that with Roger Federer retired, Rafeal Nadal soon to follow, the Serb would dominate the surface for few more years. But, Alcaraz's presence in this intense five-set match demonstrated his ability to keep Grand Slam tournaments competitive, regardless of the playing surface.

“It's really important that Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final before (Djokovic's career) is over," Wilander had opined earlier.

Carlos got the best of Roger, Rafa, and myself: Djokovic

After the win, the trio seems to have welcomed Alcaraz to the ‘club of greats’ with open arms.

Minutes after the match, Rafa posted on Instagram, ‘a very strong hug and enjoy the moment Champion’

Meanwhile, accepting the loss with grace, the Serb said, "I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that.

"He's got basically the best of all three worlds. He's got this Spanish bull mentality, fighting spirit and incredible defence that we've seen with Rafa. I think he's got some nice sliding backhands, some similarities with my backhands.