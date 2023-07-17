In a massive showdown, Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title, shattering the Serb's dream of a equalling Roger Federer's record.

The Spaniard recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to come through 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon's third youngest men's champion.

Following the match, Alcaraz told Djokovic "You inspire me a lot."

"I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments. It is amazing," he added with a smile after firing 66 winners past the Serb, off-setting his 45 unforced errors."

Is it a seismic shift in men's tennis?

The result will also spark feverish speculation over the start of a generational shift.

With Roger Federer retired, Rafeal Nadal soon to follow and Djokovic in the final chapters of his career, despite still being the dominant force, men's tennis is at the end of an era -- with those three having shared 65 Grand Slam titles. Hence, this win was significant for creating space for a new generation of players.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander opined one of the young guys needs to beat Novak before he's done .

“It's really important that Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final before (Djokovic's career) is over," Wilander told Reuters.

Praising his game, Wilander added the world number one has the shot selection of Federer, Rafa's passion and Djokovic's movement. “And then he has one more thing which none of them had or have, which is the smile."

"Carlos has come at a perfect time," Wilander said. "He's so infectious, he's the perfect person at the perfect time. But he can't keep losing to Djokovic in Grand Slams."

(With agency inputs)