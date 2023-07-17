Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden title. Is it a generational shift in men's tennis?2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, denying Djokovic the chance to equal Federer's record. This win marks the rise of a new generation in men's tennis.
In a massive showdown, Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title, shattering the Serb's dream of a equalling Roger Federer's record.
