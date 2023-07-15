Wimbledon 2023: Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday became the first unseeded woman to win the Wimbledon title in the Open era. The Czech swept to a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final match.

Vondrousova trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second.

As the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years, Vondrousova was a heavy underdog against sixth-ranked Jabeur. Jabeur was bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title and the first African woman to win one of the four majors.

This is Vondrousova's first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager.

Notably, Vondrousova beat Jabeur to become the first Czech woman to win the title since Petra Kvitova in 2014.

But the 24-year-old Czech upset the odds on Centre Court to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the second attempt after losing to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.

Vondrousova began playing tennis at the age of four with father David. In early interviews the now winner of Wimbledon Women's single title had said that growing up, her tennis idol was Roger Federer.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday for the women's final, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Vondrousova's journey to Wimbledon title

Marketa Vondrousova's path to the 2023 Wimbledon title, as marked by AFP (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

- Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) -

1st rd: Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 7-5

2nd rd: Veronika Kudermetova (x12) 6-3, 6-3

3rd rd: Donna Vekic (CRO x20) 6-1, 7-5

4th rd: Marie Bouzkova (CZE x32) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

QF: Jessica Pegula (USA x4) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

SF: Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-3, 6-3

F: Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-4, 6-4

(With agency inputs)