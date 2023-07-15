Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman in 60 years to win title2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:10 PM IST
The 24-year-old Czech upset the odds on Centre Court to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the second attempt after losing to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.
Notably, Vondrousova beat Jabeur to become the first Czech woman to win the title since Petra Kvitova in 2014.
Wimbledon 2023: Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday became the first unseeded woman to win the Wimbledon title in the Open era. The Czech swept to a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final match.
