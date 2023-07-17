Novak Djokovic's latest Wimbledon final began on a breezy note with the first set ending at 1-6. Having won the French Open last month, he was now eyeing a tie with Roger Federer for men's record eight titles at the grass-court. But the Serbian player became increasingly frustrated as the match progressed and his 20-year-old opponent gained momentum. Completely losing his cool, Djokovic even smashed his racquet against the Centre Court net post - damaging both - and promptly received a warning.

“There's not much to talk about that. Second one was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth. The first one was the time violation, so yeah. Not a great moment again, but you just kind of have to accept it," Djokovic said.

Asked if he 'regretted' the outburst the top player said that it was "a frustration in the moment".

“I answered to your colleague two minutes ago about that. There's not much to say about that," he told the interviewer.

The second set appeared to be a turning point of sorts. The 36-year-old Serb had ben one point away from taking a two-sets-to-none lead over Alcaraz when the tide appeared to turn. His forehand went into the top of the net instead of over it, allowing Alcaraz to recover. The Spaniard broke in the third game, giving his young opponent the edge needed to win his second major title after last year's US Open championship.

“You never like to lose matches like this. I guess when all the emotions are settled, I have to still be very grateful because I won many, many tight and close matches in the past here. I lost to a better player," said Djokovic, who paused to wipe away tears, “so I have to congratulate him."

(With inputs from agencies)