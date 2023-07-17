Novak Djokovic refuses to apologise for smashing racquet, damaging net during Wimbledon final2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Novak Djokovic loses Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz in a gripping five-set match that lasted nearly five hours. Djokovic's hopes of winning a record eighth title were dashed.
Novak Djokovic's latest Wimbledon final began on a breezy note with the first set ending at 1-6. Having won the French Open last month, he was now eyeing a tie with Roger Federer for men's record eight titles at the grass-court. But the Serbian player became increasingly frustrated as the match progressed and his 20-year-old opponent gained momentum. Completely losing his cool, Djokovic even smashed his racquet against the Centre Court net post - damaging both - and promptly received a warning.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×