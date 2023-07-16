Wimbledon 2023 Final: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic, wins maiden title1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Alcaraz defeated the World number 2 tennis player, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, by 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
World number 1 player, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, on 16 July created history by winning his maiden Wimbledon title at the Centre Court in the Wimbledon Championship Final 2023 in Wimbledon. With this, Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at the All England Club, as the latter never lost on Centre Court since 2015.
