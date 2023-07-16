World number 1 player, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, on 16 July created history by winning his maiden Wimbledon title at the Centre Court in the Wimbledon Championship Final 2023 in Wimbledon. With this, Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at the All England Club, as the latter never lost on Centre Court since 2015.

Alcaraz defeated the World number 2 tennis player, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, by 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. After being beaten in the first by Djokovic by 1-6, Spain's tennis player returned in full swag and won two back to back sets – 7-6, 6-1. Post that, Djokovic made a comeback, and beat Alzaraz in the fourth set by 6-3. In the final and fifth set, Alzaraz defeated Djokovic 6-4.

The Spaniard has now become the youngest man to lift the Challenge Cup since 18-year-old Boris Becker won the second of his three Wimbledon titles in 1986.

Before Wimbledon 2023 campaign, Alcaraz participated in Queen's Club Championship and won his first title on grass. He has won eleven ATP Tour-level singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles.

Earlier, Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women's final.

