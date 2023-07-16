Alcaraz defeated the World number 2 tennis player, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, by 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. After being beaten in the first by Djokovic by 1-6, Spain's tennis player returned in full swag and won two back to back sets – 7-6, 6-1. Post that, Djokovic made a comeback, and beat Alzaraz in the fourth set by 6-3. In the final and fifth set, Alzaraz defeated Djokovic 6-4.