Wimbledon 2023 Finals: Djokovic vs Alcaraz highlights in pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 10:47 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
  • Spain's Carlos Alcaraz took on Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championship 2023 final at the Centre Court on 16 July for the men's singles match. Here's match highlights in pics
1/5Serbia's Djokovic won the first set defeating Spain's Alcaraz by 6-1.  Alcaraz REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS)
2/5In the second set Alcaraz fought back and won the set 7-6.  REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS)
3/5After getting an edge in second set, Alcaraz continued his domination and won the third set against Djokovic 6-1. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)  (AFP)
4/5After being beaten in consecutive sets, Djokovic made his come back and defeated Alcaraz in the fourth set by 6-3 (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (AFP)
5/5If Djokovic wins, he will equal Roger Federer's record of 8 Wimbledon titles and also claim his 24th major Grand Slam title., while it will be a maiden title for Alcaraz (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)  (AFP)
