Wimbledon 2023 Finals: Djokovic vs Alcaraz highlights in pictures 5 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 10:47 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee Spain's Carlos Alcaraz took on Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championship 2023 final at the Centre Court on 16 July for the men's singles match. Here's match highlights in pics 1/5Serbia's Djokovic won the first set defeating Spain's Alcaraz by 6-1. Alcaraz REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS) 2/5In the second set Alcaraz fought back and won the set 7-6. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS) 3/5After getting an edge in second set, Alcaraz continued his domination and won the third set against Djokovic 6-1. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (AFP) 4/5After being beaten in consecutive sets, Djokovic made his come back and defeated Alcaraz in the fourth set by 6-3 (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (AFP) 5/5If Djokovic wins, he will equal Roger Federer's record of 8 Wimbledon titles and also claim his 24th major Grand Slam title., while it will be a maiden title for Alcaraz (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (AFP)