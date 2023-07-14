Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner, bags historic 35th call at Grand Slams2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:40 PM IST
The 36-year-old Novak Djokovic faces world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.
Wimbledon 2023 semi final: Defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday powered through to the finals, his ninth time, after defeating Italy's Jannik Sinner. Djokovic served his way out of potential trouble to beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the semi-finals on Friday.
