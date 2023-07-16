2023 has been a big year for Novak Djokovic and the streak is likely to continue. After beating Rafael Nadal's record of 22 grand slam wins in Roland Garros, the Serbian is all set to equal Roger Federer's prestigious Wimbledon records tonight.

The Swiss tennis legend holds the men's record for the most Wimbledon titles with eight wins, surpassing Pete Sampras and William Renshaw's tally in 2017. Novak Djokovic, who has won seven Wimbledon titles, now aims to match Federer's record. Also he would be winning the cup for the fifth time in a row, also equaling Federer's record.

Federer, who will be closely following the match today, has already expressed his support for the Serb. Speaking to CNN last week, he said, "Honestly, I think it's great for him. You know, I had my moments. For me, having won my eighth or my fifth in a row, whatever it may be, that was my moment so if somebody equals that, passes that, this is their thing, their moment," he said.

Apart from this, if Djokovic wins today, he will become Wimbledon's oldest champion.

Let's have a feast: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is in his ninth championship match at the All England Club. The Serb has won 34 successive matches at the tournament and has not been beaten on Centre Court since losing the 2013 final to Andy Murray.

Yet, it is not going to be an easy game tonight, admits the Serbian.

Speaking about his opponent Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic said, “He's in great shape. He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast."

"I obviously have more experience. It can help a little bit in some important moments, beginning the match, managing the nerves, managing the occasion, circumstances," said Djokovic.

"But it's not going to be the deciding factor really. Whoever, on a given day, is in a better state, mentally and physically, will be the winner."