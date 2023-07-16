Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic set to equal Roger Federer, Swiss tennis legend says THIS…2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Novak Djokovic aims to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles tonight. If he wins, he will also become Wimbledon's oldest champion. Djokovic acknowledges that his opponent, Carlos Alcaraz, is in great shape and motivated.
2023 has been a big year for Novak Djokovic and the streak is likely to continue. After beating Rafael Nadal's record of 22 grand slam wins in Roland Garros, the Serbian is all set to equal Roger Federer's prestigious Wimbledon records tonight.
