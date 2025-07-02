Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz continues title defence with second round victory over local qualifier Oliver Tarvet

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his title defence at Wimbledon 2025 with an easy win over local qualifier Oliver Tarvet in the men's singles second round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday.

Having won the Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, Alcaraz defeated Briton Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to ease into the third round. In the next round, Alcaraz will face either Felix Auger Aliassime or Jan-Lennard Struff.

Seeded second, Alcaraz needed two hours and 17 minutes to subdue world no. 733 Tarvet, who produced flashes of his emerging talent to delight the partisan crowd.

"First of all I have to give big praise to Oliver. In his second match on the tour, I just loved his game to be honest," Alcaraz said. “I knew I had to play my best tennis. I was really happy with my performance but big praise to him as well.”

Having vanquished Novak Djokovic in the past two Wimbledon finals, Alcaraz is looking to join an elite group of Wimbledon icons. The world no.2 hopes to become the fifth man in the Open Era to win at least three consecutive Wimbledon titles after seven-time champion Djokovic, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer and Pete Sampras.

Aryna Sabalenka wins in first round In women's singles, world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka opened proceedings on Centre Court, out-duelling 48th-ranked Marie Bouzkova 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in a heavy-hitting contest.

The Belarusian, who suffered painful defeats in the finals of both the Australian Open and the French Open this year, lashed an impressive 41 winners in a match lasting one hour and 35 minutes.

It meant she avoided the fate of several top stars including second seed Coco Gauff, third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen, who crashed out in the first round.