Wimbledon 2025 prize money: How much will men's, women's & doubles champions pocket home? Check detailed list

The Wimbledon 2025 starts on June 30 with the final on July 13. Carlos Alcaraz will be top draw in the third Grand Slam of the year as the Spaniard chases third consecutive title in men's singles having won it in 2023 and 2024.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Jun 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming for his third consecutive Wimbledon title. He had won in 2023 and 2024.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming for his third consecutive Wimbledon title. He had won in 2023 and 2024. (REUTERS)

After highly-entertaining Australian Open and French Open, the tennis world is gearing up for the third Grand Slam of the year when Wimbledon 2025 kicks off on June 30 in London. The Wimbledon 2025 also marks a significant shift in its 147-year history as for the first time, the grass-court Grand Slam will be operated by fully automated electronic line-calling system, instead of human-line judges.

Among men, the likes of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are certainly the top draws but all eyes will be on Spanish Carlos Alcaraz who will be aiming for a hattrick of titles having won the trophy in 2023 and 2024. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the ones to watch out for in the women's category.

The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books as well as significant prize money. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon 2025, the third major of the year:

Wimbledon 2025 total prize money

The total prize money at Wimbledon 2025 is a record 53.5 million pounds ( 567.1 crore approximately), which is a 7% increase from 2024 and double what they offered a decade ago.

Wimbledon 2025 prize money in men's & women's singles

  • First round: 66,000 pounds
  • Second round: 99,000 pounds
  • Third round: 152,000 pounds
  • Round of 16: 240,000 pounds
  • Quarterfinals: 400,000 pounds
  • Semi-finals: 775,000 pounds
  • Runner-up: 1,520,000 pounds
  • Champion: 3,000,000 pounds

Wimbledon 2025 prize money in men's & women's doubles

  • First round: 16,500 pounds
  • Second round: 26,000 pounds
  • Third round: 43,750 pounds
  • Quarterfinals: 87,500 pounds
  • Semifinals: 174,000 pounds
  • Runners-up: 345,000 pounds
  • Champion: 680,000 pounds

Wimbledon 2025 prize money in mixed doubles

  • First round: 4,500 pounds
  • Second round: 9,000 pounds
  • Quarterfinals: 17,500 pounds
  • Semifinals: 34,000 pounds
  • Runners-up: 68,000 pounds
  • Champion: 135,000 pounds

Note: 1 GBP = 117

