Wimbledon 2025 prize money: How much will men's, women's & doubles champions pocket home? Check detailed list

After highly-entertaining Australian Open and French Open, the tennis world is gearing up for the third Grand Slam of the year when Wimbledon 2025 kicks off on June 30 in London. The Wimbledon 2025 also marks a significant shift in its 147-year history as for the first time, the grass-court Grand Slam will be operated by fully automated electronic line-calling system, instead of human-line judges.

Among men, the likes of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are certainly the top draws but all eyes will be on Spanish Carlos Alcaraz who will be aiming for a hattrick of titles having won the trophy in 2023 and 2024. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the ones to watch out for in the women's category.

The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books as well as significant prize money. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon 2025, the third major of the year:

Wimbledon 2025 total prize money The total prize money at Wimbledon 2025 is a record 53.5 million pounds ( ₹567.1 crore approximately), which is a 7% increase from 2024 and double what they offered a decade ago.

Wimbledon 2025 prize money in men's & women's singles First round: 66,000 pounds

Second round: 99,000 pounds

Third round: 152,000 pounds

Round of 16: 240,000 pounds

Quarterfinals: 400,000 pounds

Semi-finals: 775,000 pounds

Runner-up: 1,520,000 pounds

Champion: 3,000,000 pounds Wimbledon 2025 prize money in men's & women's doubles First round: 16,500 pounds

Second round: 26,000 pounds

Third round: 43,750 pounds

Quarterfinals: 87,500 pounds

Semifinals: 174,000 pounds

Runners-up: 345,000 pounds

Champion: 680,000 pounds

Wimbledon 2025 prize money in mixed doubles First round: 4,500 pounds

Second round: 9,000 pounds

Quarterfinals: 17,500 pounds

Semifinals: 34,000 pounds

Runners-up: 68,000 pounds

Champion: 135,000 pounds Note: 1 GBP = ₹ 117