Wimbledon 2025: Schedule, where to watch, who's playing and all you need to know about Grand Slam

Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, is set to start on June 30. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will see tennis stars battling it out to win the coveted Grand Slam, as per Sports Illustrated. The only Grand Slam that is played on a grass court, Wimbledon will feature players like Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, Janik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova. Alcaraz, who has won the tournament for the last two years, will attempt to take home his third consecutive Wimbledon.

For Coco Grauff, her rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka will resume on the pristine courts of southwest London. For Novak Djokovic, this may be his best opportunity to claim his 25th Grand Slam, as per Reuters. All in all, Wimbledon 2025 will be an exciting tournament for tennis fans.

Wimbledon 2025 schedule: The tournament will go on till July 13, when the Men's singles final takes place. Here is the full schedule:

June 30: Singles play first round begins

July 1: Singles play first round continues

July 2: Singles play second round starts

July 3: Singles play second round continues

July 4: Singles play third round starts

July 5: Singles play third round continues

July 6: Singles play fourth round begins

July 7: Singles play fourth round continues

July 8: Singles quarterfinals start

July 9: Singles quarterfinals continue

July 10: Women's singles semifinals

July 11: Men's singles semifinals

July 12: Women's singles final

July 13: Men's singles final

Wimbledon 2025: Where to watch, live streaming The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and Tennis Channel in the US, as per Sports Illustrated. To stream the matches, tennis fans can subscribe to a variety of platforms such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV.

Wimbledon 2025: Prize money The winner of the singles tournament will take home 3 million pounds or $4.07 million. As per Sportstar, this is the highest prize money across all Grand Slams. This year, the amount has increased 11.1 per cent from last year, when Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova won the singles event.

FAQs When does Wimbledon 2025 start? The tournament starts on June 30.

Who won Wimbledon last year? Carlos Alcaraz won the Grand Slam last year.