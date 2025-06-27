Wimbledon 2025: Schedule, where to watch, who's playing and all you need to know about Grand Slam

Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, is set to start on June 30. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will see tennis stars battling it out to win the coveted Grand Slam, as per Sports Illustrated. The only Grand Slam that is played on a grass court, Wimbledon will feature players like Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, Janik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova. Alcaraz, who has won the tournament for the last two years, will attempt to take home his third consecutive Wimbledon.
For Coco Grauff, her rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka will resume on the pristine courts of southwest London. For Novak Djokovic, this may be his best opportunity to claim his 25th Grand Slam, as per Reuters. All in all, Wimbledon 2025 will be an exciting tournament for tennis fans.
The tournament will go on till July 13, when the Men's singles final takes place. Here is the full schedule:
June 30: Singles play first round begins
July 1: Singles play first round continues
July 2: Singles play second round starts
July 3: Singles play second round continues
July 4: Singles play third round starts
July 5: Singles play third round continues
July 6: Singles play fourth round begins
July 7: Singles play fourth round continues
July 8: Singles quarterfinals start
July 9: Singles quarterfinals continue
July 10: Women's singles semifinals
July 11: Men's singles semifinals
July 12: Women's singles final
July 13: Men's singles final
The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and Tennis Channel in the US, as per Sports Illustrated. To stream the matches, tennis fans can subscribe to a variety of platforms such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV.
The winner of the singles tournament will take home 3 million pounds or $4.07 million. As per Sportstar, this is the highest prize money across all Grand Slams. This year, the amount has increased 11.1 per cent from last year, when Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova won the singles event.
