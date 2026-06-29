Wimbledon 2026: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India, top title contenders and more

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships will get underway at the All England Club, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek looking to defend their men's singles and women's singles titles that they won a year ago.

Jannik Sinner had beaten Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, with the score reading 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, had thumped American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0.

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Apart from Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic is yet another obvious favourite in men's singles as he looks to level Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

A Wimbledon title victory will also be his record 25th Grand Slam title. And while Carlos Alcaraz will miss the 2026 Wimbledon championships due to a right wrist injury, Germany's Alexander Zverev will be one of the favourites in London.

Alexander Zverev is coming on the back of a successful French Open 2026 campaign, wherein he defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli in a five-set thriller earlier in June.

In the women's singles category, apart from Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are among the top favourites to clinch the title. Both Rybakina and Sabalenka are excellent players of tennis on grass, and could pose a serious threat to Iga Swiatek, who hasn't won a Grand Slam title since winning Wimbledon last year.

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Also Read | Serena and Venus Williams get Wimbledon 2026 doubles wildcard

The biggest news of the 2026 Wimbledon championships yet is the return of 44-year-old Serena Williams, who will play in both the women's singles and women's doubles as a wildcard.

Serena Williams, who had stepped away from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open, is making her Grand Slam return as she faces Australia's Maya Joint in the women's singles first round match on Tuesday.

She will team up with her sister Venus Williams in the women's doubles as well, where the duo will face Argentina's Solana Sierra and Colombia's Camila Osorio.

"I hope to be nervous, but then I'll just shake them off and move on. I've also been nervous in every match I've played in my life. I think that shows the passion, love, and care that I cared about my job, whether it was the first round, the second, or the final. I've always had nerves. I definitely hope to have those same feelings," Serena Williams said at a press conference ahead of the Wimbledon championships.

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Jannik Sinner will begin his men’s singles title defence on Monday with a match against Serbia’s Miomr Kecmanovic. Swiatek, on the other hand, will begin her women’s singles title defence with a match against American Taylor Townsend on Tuesday.

When does the 2026 Wimbledon Championships start? The 2026 Wimbledon Championships will get underway at the All England Club in London from 29 June, 2026 (Monday). The women’s singles final will take place on 11 July, with the men’s ingles final on 12 July.

What time do the matches start on all days? The matches on all days will start at 3.30 pm IST (11 am local time).

How can fans in India watch the Wimbledon 2026 matches? Fans in India can watch the Wimbledon 2026 matches on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Key Wimbledon 2026 matches today (29 June) Jannik Sinner vs Miomr Kecmanovic

Yibing Wu vs Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka vs Teodora Kostovic

Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev

Magda Linette vs Miira Andreeva