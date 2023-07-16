Wimbledon Championship 2023 Final: When and where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic men's singles match1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will take place from earliest at 6:30 PM IST on 16 July.
With World No1 Carlos Alcaraz will be taking on World No2 Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championship 2023 final at the Centre Court on 16 July, excitement among spectators across the globe has risen to another level.
