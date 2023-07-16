With World No1 Carlos Alcaraz will be taking on World No2 Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championship 2023 final at the Centre Court on 16 July, excitement among spectators across the globe has risen to another level.

Whoever wins the final, history will be created as if Djokovic wins, he will equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and also claim his 24th major Grand Slam title.

Djokovic till now has had 23 Grand Slam titles overall, including seven Wimbledon titles, 10 Australian Open titles, three French opens and three US opens. Since 2015, Djokovic has never lost on Centre Court.

While on the other side, Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title. Before Wimbledon 2023 campaign, Alcaraz participated in Queen's Club Championship and won his first title on grass.

He has won eleven ATP Tour-level singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles.

When will Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will take place earliest at 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) on 16 July.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final takes place on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final be broadcasted on TV in India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final be live streamed in India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar in India.

With agency inputs.