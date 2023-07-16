Wimbledon Finals: From Brad Pitt to Ariana Grande, celebs line-up to witness Djokovic vs Alcaraz fight for title. Pics 9 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 11:15 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee Wimbledon 2023 Finals: Amid the high intensity match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz being played at the Centre Court on 16 July, celebs made their appearance felt. Here are some of them. 1/9Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig seated in the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon) 2/9Actor Brad Pitt court side on day fourteen of The Championships, (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon) 3/9Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and Jelena Djokovic court side on day fourteen of The Championships (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon) 4/9Prince George reacts to action on Centre Court on day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon) 5/9Emma Watson and Alex Watson react to Centre Court action on day fourteen of The Championships, (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon) 6/9Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande court side on day fourteen of The Championships (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon) 7/9Prince and Princess Michael of Kent seated in the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon) 8/9Nick Jonas attends day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon) 9/9Actress Lily James attends day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)