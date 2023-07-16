comScore
OPEN IN APP
Business News/ Sports / Tennis News/  Wimbledon Finals: From Brad Pitt to Ariana Grande, celebs line-up to witness Djokovic vs Alcaraz fight for title. Pics

Wimbledon Finals: From Brad Pitt to Ariana Grande, celebs line-up to witness Djokovic vs Alcaraz fight for title. Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 11:15 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
  • Wimbledon 2023 Finals: Amid the high intensity match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz being played at the Centre Court on 16 July, celebs made their appearance felt. Here are some of them. 
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig seated in the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
1/9Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig seated in the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
Actor Brad Pitt court side on day fourteen of The Championships,  (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
2/9Actor Brad Pitt court side on day fourteen of The Championships,  (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and Jelena Djokovic court side on day fourteen of The Championships (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
3/9Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and Jelena Djokovic court side on day fourteen of The Championships (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
Prince George reacts to action on Centre Court on day fourteen of The Championships.  (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
4/9Prince George reacts to action on Centre Court on day fourteen of The Championships.  (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
Emma Watson and Alex Watson react to Centre Court action on day fourteen of The Championships, (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
5/9Emma Watson and Alex Watson react to Centre Court action on day fourteen of The Championships, (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande court side on day fourteen of The Championships (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
6/9Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande court side on day fourteen of The Championships (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent seated in the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
7/9Prince and Princess Michael of Kent seated in the Royal Box on day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
Nick Jonas attends day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
8/9Nick Jonas attends day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
Actress Lily James attends day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
9/9Actress Lily James attends day fourteen of The Championships. (Twitter/@CelebsWimbledon)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout