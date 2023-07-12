Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's record, says ‘of course, I'm the favourite’2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer's record with his 46th Grand Slam men's semifinal appearance, winning against Andrey Rublev. He is aiming for his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and eighth overall, as well as his 24th career major trophy.
Novak Djokovic on Tuesday tied Roger Federer's record of reaching 46th Grand Slam men's semifinal after his 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×