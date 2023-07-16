Wimbledon Trivia: Who is Carlos Alcaraz, the challenger to Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon Trivia: Who is Carlos Alcaraz, the challenger to Novak Djokovic2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory to win the All England Club title for the first time on Sunday
Its a sheer luck that post Rafael Nadal, another Spanish player is going up the ranks to be the very best in the world of Tennis. Carlos Alcaraz's quick rise to the top has generated a lot of interest among lovers of the game.
