World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka halts US Open match over 'psychoactive substance' smell: '…because it’s so strong' - Watch

World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka was forced to halt her third-round singles match at the ongoing US Open 2026 on Friday due to a strong smell of marijuana from the stands. The incident took place during Sabalenka's encounter against Kamila Rakhimova at the Louis Armstrong stadium.
Leading 30-0 in her third game of the first set, Sabalenka suddenly stopped while serving from the southern end of the court. The top ranked then turned towards the umpire and informed that someone in the crowd must be smoking weed (psychoactive substance), the smell of which is strong.
“Someone is smoking weed,” Sabalenka was heard saying to the chair umpire. The Belarusian then asked the umpire to look into the matter as the strong smell of marijuana was disturbing her concentration.
“Would you mind to (tell them to deal with it) because it’s so strong?” Sabalenka said. The organisers immediately came into action as they sent personnel in the stands to locate where the smell was coming from.
However, Sabalenka is not the first player to talk about marijuana odours at the US Open this year. Earlier, Frenchman Adrian Mannarino also raised his concern which he described a s a poor crowd etiquette after paid influencers forced stoppage in play. Jessica Pegula too spoke about the same.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka fought through a tough test and kept her hopes alive of a third straight title by beating Rakhimova 6-3, 6-4. The No. 1 seed was pushed in a second set that lasted 54 minutes - a minute longer than her entire previous match.
Trying to become the first player to win three straight U.S. Open titles since Serena Williams from 2012-14, Sabalenka will face No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider or Taylor Townsend in the round of 16.
Williams will be playing at the US Open for the first time since 2022 on Friday night, teaming with sister Venus to play their first-round doubles match against Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint, who beat Serena in singles play at Wimbledon this summer.
Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz also was in action Friday. Sorana Cirstea, the 36-year-old from Romania who is contemplating retirement after this season, will have at least one more Grand Slam match after the No. 16 seed beat No. 19 Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.