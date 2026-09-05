World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka halts US Open match over 'psychoactive substance' smell: '…because it’s so strong' - Watch

World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka was forced to halt her third-round singles match at the ongoing US Open 2026 on Friday due to a strong smell of marijuana from the stands. The incident took place during Sabalenka's encounter against Kamila Rakhimova at the Louis Armstrong stadium.

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Leading 30-0 in her third game of the first set, Sabalenka suddenly stopped while serving from the southern end of the court. The top ranked then turned towards the umpire and informed that someone in the crowd must be smoking weed (psychoactive substance), the smell of which is strong.

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“Someone is smoking weed,” Sabalenka was heard saying to the chair umpire. The Belarusian then asked the umpire to look into the matter as the strong smell of marijuana was disturbing her concentration.

“Would you mind to (tell them to deal with it) because it’s so strong?” Sabalenka said. The organisers immediately came into action as they sent personnel in the stands to locate where the smell was coming from.

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However, Sabalenka is not the first player to talk about marijuana odours at the US Open this year. Earlier, Frenchman Adrian Mannarino also raised his concern which he described a s a poor crowd etiquette after paid influencers forced stoppage in play. Jessica Pegula too spoke about the same.

Also Read | US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz powers past Jaime Faria to reach third round

Aryna Sabalenka keeps hattrick hopes alive Meanwhile, Sabalenka fought through a tough test and kept her hopes alive of a third straight title by beating Rakhimova 6-3, 6-4. The No. 1 seed was pushed in a second set that lasted 54 minutes - a minute longer than her entire previous match.

Trying to become the first player to win three straight U.S. Open titles since Serena Williams from 2012-14, Sabalenka will face No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider or Taylor Townsend in the round of 16.

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Williams will be playing at the US Open for the first time since 2022 on Friday night, teaming with sister Venus to play their first-round doubles match against Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint, who beat Serena in singles play at Wimbledon this summer.

Also Read | US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka eases past Polina Iatcenko to reach third round

Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz also was in action Friday. Sorana Cirstea, the 36-year-old from Romania who is contemplating retirement after this season, will have at least one more Grand Slam match after the No. 16 seed beat No. 19 Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in