Home >Sports >Tennis News >World No. 2 Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19
She tweeted she was recovering well and feels good (AFP)
She tweeted she was recovering well and feels good (AFP)

World No. 2 Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2020, 07:57 PM IST Reuters

The former world number one did not travel to New York for this year's US Open Grand Slam due to health concerns over the pandemic

World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the 29-year-old Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday. "I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms.

"I feel good ... we will get through this together."

The former world number one did not travel to New York for this year's US Open Grand Slam due to health concerns over the pandemic.

Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and is the reigning Wimbledon champion, made the trip to Paris for the claycourt Grand Slam but went down to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Roland Garros this month.

The Women's WTA Tour has a tournament scheduled in Austria from Nov. 9 but Halep had said her 2020 season was over following her French Open defeat.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Halep holding the trophy after her long-awaited win on the clay court of Roland Garros last year

French Open 2019: Simona Halep all set to defend her title

5 min read . 24 May 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout