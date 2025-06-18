WTT commits $3-5 mn to boost table tennis in India, targets major events
With a dedicated India arm, WTT aims to scale international events, build player pathways and grow fandom. UTT’s Vita Dani joins the board, and Sharath Kamal comes in as ambassador of the Indian venture.
MUMBAI: World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial wing of Switzerland-based International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has launched a dedicated Indian subsidiary, WTT Event Management India Pvt. Ltd., backed by a $3-5 million investment pledge over the next 2-3 years.