Yuki Bhambri headlines Indian challenge at Australian Open 2026; List of players from India at year's first Grand Slam

For the first time in several years, India will have no representation in either men's or women's singles draw at the Australian Open tennis tournament, the draw of which was announced on Thursday. The absence of Indian players in the singles of year's first Grand Slam speaks about the declining state of country's tennis, particularly in singles category.

Sumit Nagal, who was ousted in the first round of Australian Open in 2025, failed to make the Qualifying cut-off (around no.230). Although Nagal competed in Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff in 2025, the Indian exited in the quarterfinals. Nagal is currently ranked at 279.

Among women, Sahaja Yamalapalli, who is the highest-ranked Indian woman (367) at present, also didn't meet the Qualifying cut-off threshold.

India's doubles representation at Australian Open 2026 However, India will have a strong presence in doubles with Yuki Bhambri headlining the small contingent at Australian Open 2026. Currently ranked 21 in the world in doubles, Bhambri will pair up with Sweden’s André Göransson in men's doubles. The pair has been seeded 10th.

The Bhambri-Göransson duo recently reached the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland. Also making his Grand Slam main-draw debut is Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, who secured a wildcard entry after winning the Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff in November 2025.

Poonacha will partner with Thailand's Pruchya Isaro. The likes of N. Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli are likely to compete in men's doubles with their respective partners. However, a confirmation is awaited.

No Rohan Bopanna at Australian Open For the first time in several years, Australian Open won't have legendary Rohan Bopanna in the mix after the Indian retired from tennis in 2025. Bopanna had won the men's doubles title at Australian Open in 2024.

Indians at Australian Open 2026